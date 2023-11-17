This Upcoming Black Friday Deal Scores You a Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum for Just $188

If you're going to be doing a lot of hosting this holiday season, you may want to enlist a little help to keep the house clean. And with Black Friday just around the corner, it's a great time to snag a robot vacuum so you can take sweeping and mopping off your to-do list. When Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 22, you'll be able to snag this Shark IQ hybrid vacuum/mop for just $188, which is a pretty incredible bargain considering that this similar Shark model lists for a whopping $449. This deal will be open to everyone starting at 3 p.m. ET next Wednesday, and Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at noon ET.

With a self-cleaning brushroll and a sonic mop that scrubs at up to 100x per minute, this hybrid Shark robot vacuum and mop boasts powerful cleaning capabilities for both carpets and hardwood floors. It also cleans in a tightly woven matrix grid pattern that helps prevent any missed spots. And it's equipped with advanced lidar navigation that generates a map of your home so you can set custom cleaning schedules room-by-room. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control (with a compatible smart hub). This deal includes the vacuum, one filter, two side brushes and two mopping pads. And while it's currently sold out online, it will be back in stock when the sale kicks off next Wednesday.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

