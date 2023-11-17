CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

The deal below was selected by CNET editorial staff from Walmart’s best holiday offers, a paid partner. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This Upcoming Black Friday Deal Scores You a Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum for Just $188

This Shark hybrid model can vacuum and mop, and it's an absolute steal at less than $200.

Max McHone
See full bio
adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Max McHone
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
A Shark robot vacuum and smartphone against a blue background.
Shark/CNET

If you're going to be doing a lot of hosting this holiday season, you may want to enlist a little help to keep the house clean. And with Black Friday just around the corner, it's a great time to snag a robot vacuum so you can take sweeping and mopping off your to-do list. When Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 22, you'll be able to snag this Shark IQ hybrid vacuum/mop for just $188, which is a pretty incredible bargain considering that this similar Shark model lists for a whopping $449. This deal will be open to everyone starting at 3 p.m. ET next Wednesday, and Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at noon ET.

See at Walmart

With a self-cleaning brushroll and a sonic mop that scrubs at up to 100x per minute, this hybrid Shark robot vacuum and mop boasts powerful cleaning capabilities for both carpets and hardwood floors. It also cleans in a tightly woven matrix grid pattern that helps prevent any missed spots. And it's equipped with advanced lidar navigation that generates a map of your home so you can set custom cleaning schedules room-by-room. Plus, it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control (with a compatible smart hub). This deal includes the vacuum, one filter, two side brushes and two mopping pads. And while it's currently sold out online, it will be back in stock when the sale kicks off next Wednesday.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

And if you're looking for some bargains that you can shop right now, you can check out more Walmart deals and our roundup of the best early Walmart Black Friday deals that are already available.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances