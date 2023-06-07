This Unlocked Pixel 6A Is Back Down to $299, Matching Its Lowest Price Ever

Google's flagship Pixel 7 series brings the latest and greatest models in the company's Android phone lineup. But if you're looking to get a great deal, you should consider springing for the Pixel 6A. It's still a solid phone that sports a ton of features. And now that the Pixel 7A has hit shelves, Google has lowered the starting price on its Pixel 6A by $100 to $349. However, you can snag even bigger savings. Right now Amazon has the unlocked model of this budget-friendly Pixel phone available for just $299, which saves you $50.

This deal matches the all-time best discount we've seen on this model that doesn't require a trade-in or lock you into an installment plan. There's no set expiration, but chances are a deal this good won't last for long.

Sporting a 6.1-inch OLED display, Google's innovative Tensor processor, the Android operating system, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this budget phone certainly delivers cracking value for money. That's why it remains one of our picks for the best Android phones under $500.

The 12.2-megapixel camera may be a step down from the camera on the Pixel 6. But it's still a great camera for the price, and it comes equipped with tools including the Magic Eraser, Motion Mode and Portrait Mode.

The Pixel 6A can last over 24 hours on a single charge, depending on how you use it. (In her testing, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco had 47% battery left after a day that included nearly four hours of screen time.) The battery is adaptive and learns which apps you use the most, which can save you power by not wasting your battery life on the ones you rarely use. This phone is IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, too, so it should be safe in most environments and conditions.

Another great feature the Pixel 6A offers is Live Translate, which will help you translate signs, live video captions and private chats and messages in up to 55 languages. At $299, this is a solid phone worth checking out.