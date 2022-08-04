OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
This Under Armour Sale Has Back-To-School Gear for Up to 25% Off

Prep for school sports with new athletic gear.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
Black and gold football cleats on a green background
Under Armour

Student athletes everywhere need quality fitness gear to help them perform at their best whether it's during practice or at a game. With Under Armour's back-to-school sale running through Aug. 14, they can do just that with gear that's 25% less than what you would pay regularly.

This Under Armour sale has apparel for a lot of sports, including baseball, basketball, football, soccer and volleyball. When you need a nice basketball shoe for grade school-aged kids, a pair of $100 Grade School Curry Flow 8 basketball shoes (in white and black only) will grip the court and are lightweight on the feet. Another pair of shoes to help you get in the game are these $100 men's UA C1N MC football cleats with water- and dirt-resistant mesh. 

Golfers have plenty to choose from as well. Need a shirt? Men can snag a UV Playoff Polo 2.0 starting at $33, while women can get this UA Iso-Chill sleeveless polo for $42 (save $28). And if you're into baseball, get a UA Victory catcher's helmet for $90 (save $30) or $26 men's UA Harper Hustle batting gloves.

For the rest of the back-to-school sale on sports gear, head over to Under Armour before the sale ends. 

