This Trio of Blink Outdoor Security Cameras Is 50% Off With This Early Black Friday Deal
Keep your home safe with 50% off three third-gen Blink outdoor cameras.
We might be getting closer to all of those Black Friday deals, but that doesn't mean that we have to sit back and wait for the discounts to flow. There are still plenty of deals to be had right now, including one that gets you a pack of three Blink outdoor cameras with a deep discount.
These Blink cameras are among the best security cameras you can find thanks to their ease-of-use and setup. What's more, Best Buy is now offering you the chance to pick up three of them for just $125.
That deal means that you're getting three cameras at a massive $125 discount. But you need to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal -- Best Buy says that it'll come to a close in just a matter of hours.
The Blink Outdoor 3 has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, which is perfect for a budget-oriented camera, and will likely work in most situations without much issue. It also has relatively good night vision, although it's only in black and white. If you want something with color or better night vision, you might want to go for the Ring Floodlight instead. Similarly, you get a 110-degree field of view, with motion sensors with alerts and live view, which isn't hidden behind a subscription. That's a huge plus.
Besides, the whole device is weatherproof, so you shouldn't worry about setting it up outside, but the convenience doesn't end there. Unlike many other cameras, the Outdoor 3 doesn't have an internal battery and instead runs on AA batteries, so you don't have to worry about charging it up. What's more, this pack comes with a Blink Sync Module included, so you won't need to buy one just to get the best experience.
As you might imagine from an Amazon-owned brand, the Blink Outdoor 3 also works with Alexa, which is great if you're already in that ecosystem. If you'd prefer something in a different smart home system or something with a better image, you can check out some of these home security camera deals for alternatives -- and be sure to check out our list of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals for more savings.
