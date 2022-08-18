Snag a Compact ThisWorx Car Vacuum for Just $16 Today at Amazon

A car is a pretty big investment, so you'll want to make sure you're taking steps to keep it in good shape. There are plenty of washes and waxes for the exterior, but the interior needs some attention as well. A handheld car vacuum is perfect for clearing out all the crumbs, dirt and debris that build up over time, and right now you can snag one for over half off.

Amazon has the ThisWorx car vacuum available for $33, which is already $7 off the list price. And right now, the online retailer is offering an instant coupon that will cut that price in half, down to just $16. The coupon is automatically applied at the link below, and you'll see the discount applied during checkout.

This handheld ThisWorx vacuum weighs in at just 2.4 pounds and comes with its own travel case, so it's small enough to stow under the seat and take with you just about anywhere. It plugs directly into your vehicle's 12-volt outlet, and has a 16-foot cord so you can easily reach all the way to the trunk. It boasts 106 watts of cleaning power, and it's equipped with a removable HEPA filter to help trap any allergens. The entire kit also comes with a set of attachments, including a flathead, a brush nozzle and an extender, so you can clear out all those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies as well.

There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.