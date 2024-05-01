This Tracking Device Is on Sale for $16 and It Works With Your iPhone

Whether it's lost luggage or a lost pet, when something important to you goes missing it can leave you feeling helpless. Bluetooth tracking devices can be game changers, offering you some degree of control over locating lost items. With items like Apple AirTags becoming increasingly popular, there are more and more options available, especially for anyone who finds AirTags too pricey. One of those options is the Royal Lost and Found Bluetooth Item Locator Tracker, currently on sale for just $16 at QVC.

Designed to be compatible with the Apple's Find My app, the $16 gets you the tracker, an O-ring and a battery compartment tool. You can use the Play Sound feature to track down nearby items, or use Lost Mode to enable notifications and location updates via your iPhone. It uses Bluetooth 5.2 wireless technology and includes a replaceable CR2032 lithium battery. It's a small device, just under 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches, and the ring allows you to clip the tracker onto keys, purses, pet collars, backpacks and more. Normally priced at $20, you'll save $4 a tracker, but don't wait too long. QVC deals often go fast.

If you do decide to buy one or more, it's a good idea to snap up some replacement batteries for the future. You can get a six-pack of Duracell CR2032 lithium batteries on Amazon right now for $8, a 53% discount.