This Stunning OLED Asus Laptop Is $450 Off for Today Only at Woot

If a stunning display is your top priority when shopping for a new laptop, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. This Asus Vivobook Pro 16X features a dazzling 16-inch 4K OLED display, and while it typically lists for $1,500, right now you can snag it for $450 off at Woot. However, this one-day deal is only available through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The most appealing feature of this Asus laptop is the impressive 16-inch OLED display, which boasts a 16:10 aspect ratio, 400 nits of brightness and is paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU for stunning graphics. Internally, it's equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for fast and fluid performance. It's powered by Windows 11 Home and features three USB ports, an HDMI port and a builtin microSD card reader for serious versatility. Plus, it's backed by a one-year Asus warranty.

And if you're looking for more bargains on OLED laptops from Asus, HP and other brands, you can check out our full roundup of all the best deals currently available.