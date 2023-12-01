X
This StackSocial Deal Slashes $249 Off a Lifetime Rosetta Stone Subscription

Get full access to one of our favorite language learning apps for just $150 right now -- that's a 62% discount and a new all-time low.

Learning a new language can be tough, but it's definitely a valuable skill to have. For auditory learners looking for a solid practice program, Rosetta Stone is a great choice. It's one of our favorite language-learning apps on the market in 2023. While a lifetime subscription will regularly carry a hefty price tag of $399, StackSocial is offering a deal right now that slashes the price by $249, meaning you can get lifetime access for just $150. This offer expires Dec. 4, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings. Of course, even those who do not plan on traveling far from home can benefit from improved language skills. Whether you want to speak with international neighbors or enjoy media from other places, hobbyists can also take advantage of this deal. 

Every single lesson -- no matter the language -- is broken up into manageable chunks, both online and offline. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology. 

