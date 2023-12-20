This StackSocial Deal Scores You International Cell Service for Just $20

Having access to your phone's data, GPS and other functions is critical when you're traveling abroad. And if you want to avoid sky-high roaming charges on you next trip, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. AloSIM is an eSIM that allows you to connect to cell networks in over 170 countries worldwide, and right now you can score a lifetime subscription for just $20 at StackSocial. Plus, this deal comes with $50 of credit that can be used to purchase mobile data. There's no set expiration for this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Instead of dealing with monthly fees, this SIM gives you more flexibility when traveling abroad. Once you install your lifetime eSIM on a compatible device like your phone, tablet or computer, you'll be able to roam on local data networks. And if you do run out of data, you can add more via aloSIM's travel app, which allows you to buy eSIM data packages for over 170 countries.

Be sure to install the eSIM on your device before you leave for your destination. (You can check your device's compatibility in advance.) Then, once you arrive, you'll be able to activate your package and start using your data. With this deal, your eSIM account never expires, so you'll be able to add more data packages as often as you need to or on future trips.

Note that the data itself will expire -- that means that your data package is only valid for the length of time stated when you bought it, and will expire after that time window has passed, even if you haven't used all of your available data. Case in point: This promotional coupon must be redeemed and used within 12 months. But again, the win here is that you'll be ready to be online without needing to rely on Wi-Fi access points at your destination.

