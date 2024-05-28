This Special Sapphire Garmin Smartwatch Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Memorial Day is over, but that doesn't mean the deals are. There are still plenty of deals that are still live. Maybe you want to snag up some of these deals for Father's Day, which is just around the corner. A great smartwatch can be a great gift for dad. Lucky for you, the Garmin Epix Pro smartwatch is down to its lowest price ever. Retailing for $1,000, and on sale right now for $800. This saves you a whopping $200. You can take advantage of this deal directly on Garmin or through Amazon. Keep in mind that this deal is for the 42 or 47mm Sapphire edition of the watch.

This smartwatch comes with tons of features. These include sport-tracking activities for so many different activities. These include basketball, horseback riding, soccer and more. You can also easily use this watch in the dark because of the Red Shift mode. This mode changes the display colors to different shades of red to help you adjust in the dark, similar to night mode on your phone. Other cool features of the Epix Pro include the endurance and hill score, weather information and of course, a heart-rate sensor.

For more deals on smart gear, check out our roundup on the best Memorial Day smart home deals happening right now.