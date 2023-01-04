Live: CES: Watch the Big Announcements Top News of CES Robots of CES Smarter Telescope Io's Volcano Intel's Lineup Tax Software Deals Your Childhood as AI Chatbot
This Small-but-Powerful Mac Mini Is $500 Off Today Only at Woot

Deals on Apple devices don't happen every day, so don't miss this offer if you're hoping to snag one of these compact desktops at a discount.
With the rise of remote jobs and classes, desktop computers are regaining some popularity with people creating more permanent workspaces in their home. And if you've got limited space for your home office, you may want to grab a more compact desktop -- like the Mac Mini. The most recent model was released in 2020, but if you can live with an older model, you can pick up this 2018 Mac Mini for just $500 at Woot, saving you $500 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, or until it's sold out, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on this deal. 

Despite being a few years old, this Mac Mini comes packed full of powerful hardware. It boasts an impressive 32GB of DDR4 memory for fast performance when working with massive files or demanding applications. And the 128GB PCIe SSD boasts sequential read speeds of up to 3.4 GB per second. It has an eighth-gen six-core Intel i7 processor, and Apple's T2 security chip to keep your data safe from prying eyes. And while the Mac Mini is pretty compact at just 7.7 inches, it's still versatile with tons of ports, including an HDMI port, multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and an ethernet port. Plus, it's powered by the same smooth and user-friendly MacOS found on other Apple computers and devices. 

