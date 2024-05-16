This Sleek Acer Chromebook Spin Is $200 Cheaper Today Than It Will Be Tomorrow

Chromebooks have consistently proven to be a cheaper solution than a regular laptop. The difficulty is figuring out which ones are actually worth investing in, with competition for the best Chromebook only intensifying in recent years. Thankfully, Best Buy has made that easier by offering the sleek -- and might I say, superb -- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $490. This represents a $210 discount from its typical retail price of $700 -- but this deal is available for today only.

Available in steel gray, the Chromebook Spin 714 comes packed with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, a 256GB SDD, 8GB of RAM as well as a 14-inch screen capable of 340 nits of brightness and a resolution of 1,920x1,200. What we particularly like about this Chromebook is its durability and dockable stylus, something that many of its rivals omit. There's also a 1080p webcam, so you jump on a video call whenever needed.

CNET laptop expert Joshua Goldman was full of praise for the model during his review, particularly highlighting its "great performance" and "long battery life." While it was noted that the touchpad on this model is a little small and the laptop does exclude a MicroSD slot, he did summarize that "the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best productivity Chromebooks available."

Remember this deal is only active for today, so be quick if keen. Don't worry if you miss out, we're always rounding up the best Chromebook deals the web has up for grabs. Acer Chromebook Spin 714