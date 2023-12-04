This Samsung Cordless Vacuum Is Over Half Off at Walmart

If you're tired of lugging your heavy old-school vacuum from outlet to outlet, it may be time to make the switch to a cordless model. They're much more lightweight and convenient -- without sacrificing power -- and there are plenty of deals out there that can help you snag one for less. Walmart is currently offering a whopping $152 discount on the Samsung Jet 60 Flex, which drops the price down to just $147. Though there's no telling when this deal will sell out or expire, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Despite its lightweight and maneuverable design, the Samsung Jet 60 Flex still boasts 150 air watts of power, so it can handle serious messes on both carpet and hardwood floors. It weighs in at just six pounds, and features a 180-degree swivel head that makes it easy to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach places. Plus, it's equipped with a five-stage filtration system that helps trap dust, allergens and other particles. It also has a 0.8-liter dust bin and can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge so you can clean multiple rooms without interruption.

