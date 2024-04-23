This Sam's Club Membership Deal Is Almost Too Cheap to Believe

Food and everyday essentials seem to be getting more expensive by the minute, but you don't have to compromise on quality if you shop smart. Members-only warehouse stores like Sam's Club tend to offer great prices on the goods you need to buy regularly, but they charge a membership fee to gain access. Thankfully, you can save on that membership by scoring a Sam's Club membership for just $14 at StackSocial. That's a huge 72% off the usual $50 fee for a year's membership. Note that this deal is only available for new members and membership must be activated within 30 days of your purchase.

Sam's Club can help you save on a ton of everyday purchases. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps, along with free flat-tire repair, battery testing and windshield-wiper replacement. And your membership comes with additional perks outside of the store, such as discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies and more.

Sam's Club offers so much more than just everyday goods, too. The big-box store has a huge selection of electronics like TVs and robot vacuums, as well as furniture, clothing, jewelry, games and plenty of other items. So no matter what you use it for, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.

Plus, with your Sam's Club membership, you can get curbside pickup for a flat fee of $4 an order, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12 an order.

Note, however, that this deal is only for new memberships (or those whose memberships lapsed over six months ago) and not renewals, and once you sign up, your membership will automatically renew each year at the standard price until you cancel. If you decide you do want to cancel, you can do that on the company's website. The $14 deal is also available directly from Sam's Club, as is a discount on the Sam's Club Plus membership.

