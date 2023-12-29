This Sale on Vtoman Power Stations Knocks $550 Off One of Our Favorite Portable Power Stations

There are a lot of great reasons to have a portable power station, whether you're somebody who camps or has picnics often, or you simply want to keep your gear charged during power cuts. Luckily, there's a sale on Vtoman power stations right now, and it includes a huge, $550 discount on one of our favorite portable power stations -- the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 -- which is going for just $750.

As the name might suggest, the FlashSpeed 1500 has an impressive 1,548 watt-hour capacity that will easily last you a long time when charging peripherals like laptops or speakers. You can get around 130 full recharges of a phone if you need to, and with the maximum 3,000-watt output, you could even run some high-capacity devices like a coffee maker or a microwave. It can also be expanded up to 3,096Wh with the Vtoman 1,548Wh battery, which is going for a discounted price of $699 rather than its usual price of $999.

As for what you can charge, the FlashSpeed 1500 has 12 ports, with some interesting additions. There are, of course, the typical things you'd expect, such as two 100-watt USB-C ports, four USB ports, a DC port and three AC ports. What's interesting, though, is that it even has a port for jump-starting your car, making it a great companion to take with you when you go anywhere, especially camping or off-roading. It also has a bright flashlight in the back that will come in handy when being out in the wild, and it even has three different brightness levels, a pulsing mode and an SOS light mode.

As for charging, you have three options: You can power it from a standard house outlet, a DC barrel port or solar panels. You can also use all three to charge simultaneously, so you could potentially charge the total 1,500Wh capacity in an impressive 45 minutes -- that speed is the main reason it is one of our top picks. The FlashSpeed 1500 also has an AC passthrough feature so you can connect it to a computer or TV, and it can function as an uninterruptible power supply, which makes the FlashSpeed 1500 a versatile portable power station.

If you need more options, there's also the larger capacity Vtoman Jump 1800, which is going for $799 instead of $1,400, or the lower-capacity Vtoman Jump 600X, which is going for $230 instead of $400. They're both great options if the FlashSpeed 1500 doesn't quite fit your needs. And if you need solar charging, there are some Vtoman solar panels on sale, too, like the midrange Vtoman VS220 Pro, going for $390 instead of $570.