This Rugged Anker Motion Boom Bluetooth Speaker Is $35 Off Right Now

Everything's better with a little music. And if you're in the market for a speaker that can handle anything you throw at it, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The rugged Anker Motion Boom was one of our favorite Bluetooth boom boxes for 2022, and right now you can pick it up on sale for just $75, which saves you $35 compared to the usual price. There's no set expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Anker Motion Boom made our list of the best boom boxes for 2022 as a great value option -- and it's even better when you can pick it up on sale. It's designed for camping trips, beach days and other adventures, with an IPX7 water-resistance rating, so it's completely waterproof and even designed to float in case it falls in the lake or pool. And despite its larger size, it weighs just over 4 pounds, and it has an integrated handle for easy transport. Plus, it boasts an impressive 24-hour battery life, so it's great for taking off the grid. It doesn't sacrifice sound quality, either, and comes equipped with pure titanium diaphragms for crisp audio -- especially at higher frequencies.