This Roomba Robot Vac and Mop Is Perfect for Pet Owners and It's 50% Off Today

When you think of robot vacuums it's likely that the Roomba name from iRobot is one of the first to come to mind. And with good reason, iRobot has been making these things for years and it's, unsurprisingly, very good at it. The Roomba Combo J5 is one of its most popular, but it can be expensive. Right now though, you'll pay just half the normal price.

That means that you'll now pay just $299 to get your hands on the iRobot Roomba Combo J5, a full 50% off the usual $600 asking price. It's a deal that won't require you to remember any discount codes or clip any coupons, but it's definitely one we suggest acting on as soon as possible. There is no published end date for this deal which means Amazon could pull the plug at any moment and without any warning. Keep that in mind if you're planning a purchase.

What makes this particular robot vacuum so popular is a couple of things. The first is that it can mop as well as vacuum which is a great addition for people with hard floors of any kind. But the second reason is arguably the best -- this robot vacuum automatically detects and then avoids pet waste.

If you've ever seen the mess that a robot vacuum can make when it tries to clean dog poop, you'll know why that is so important. This, coupled with a strong suction and the ability to avoid pet food and water bowls among bigger obstacles, makes this the perfect robot vacuum for pet owners. In fact, iRobot says that it'll replace your unit for free if it doesn't avoid a mess. Now that's confidence.

Of course, you might not need your robot vacuum to be so clever or to mop, either. For you, we've found all the best robot vacuum deals so that you can choose the one that's right for you.