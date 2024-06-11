This Ring Video Doorbell and Camera Smart Home Bundle Is Only $100

A good security system can offer peace of mind and, more importantly, improved confidence that you, your loved ones and your home will be safer. This Ring Video Doorbell and Stick Up Cam Battery bundle is an excellent way to get started with this technology, and right now, it can be yours at almost half off, saving you $80 and slashing the price all the way down to just $100 without using any coupons or codes. You can choose between bronze and silver finishes, so you'll be able to snag the one that best complements your home or building. Just be aware that Amazon's limited-time deals tend to come and go without warning, so we don't know how long this offer will be around.

The Ring Video Doorbell is among the best video doorbells around, and it's a great way to see what's going on at your door when you're not home. It includes things like motion detection and night vision, while the Alexa integration means you can use two-way talk and more via your Echo devices.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The Ring Stick Up Cam is battery-powered so you won't have to start running cables to make it work. The camera supports 1080p video and has its own two-way talk function, too.

Now that you've caught the smart home bug, this could be a great time to check out our list of the best smart home deals, too. That's where you'll find discounts on smart plugs, smart bulbs and more.