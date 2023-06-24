Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
This Prime Deal Gets You 3 Months of Audible Premium Plus for Free

Prime members can access over 200,000 bestselling audiobooks, podcasts and more -- absolutely free.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
Book covers and the Audible logo against a grey background.
Amazon

Finding the time to visit a bookstore or the library in the hustle and bustle of everything else can be difficult -- and that's all before trying to squeeze in the actual reading time into your busy schedule. But avid readers, book lovers and anyone else looking to stay entertained on the go can get access to the latest page-turners anytime with this exclusive Prime deal -- part of Amazon's lead up to Prime Day.  

Audible is a great way to help you get access to the latest bestsellers, classic content, podcasts and more without cluttering your shelves or having to lug around your latest read. Right now Prime members can get a three-month trial of Audible's Premium Plus tier for free. That's a $45 savings. Just sign up any time between now and July 31 to take advantage of this deal. And if you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial

See at Amazon

Audible is a pretty well-known service at this point, but if you're not familiar, the platform is a veritable library of audiobooks, podcasts and even original content just waiting to be discovered and enjoyed. And audible puts thousands of titles, from best-sellers and well-loved classics to Audible Originals and fun or thoughtful podcasts, at your fingertips -- once you sign up, of course. 

Included with your membership you'll get a credit each month to purchase a book to keep in your catalog -- and you'll get access to an exclusive 30% discount on premium titles, along with access to other exclusive sales and discounts, too. Once your trial ends, your subscription will continue at $15 a month, but you can cancel anytime. So why not give Audible Premium Plus a try? Sign up and start enjoying your three free months today.

