This Powerful LG Gram 14 Laptop is $700 Off Right Now at BuyDig

These days, you don't have to drop $2,000 or more to get a dependable laptop with decent specs -- especially if you wait for the right sale. And if you've been looking to get your hands on a new Windows laptop at a bargain, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at BuyDig, you can snag a 2022 LG Gram 14 for $799, which saves you a whopping $701 compared to the usual price. Amazon also has a (save $703), but it has less RAM and a less powerful processor. This deal is only available through Thursday, March 9, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

At 46% off, this LG laptop has some of the most competitive specs you'll find at this price. It comes with a 512GB solid-state drive and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, as well as a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor for speedy performance and lightning-fast load times. The screen is a 14-inch, 1,920x1,200-pixel IPS display (note that unlike some Gram models, it's not a touchscreen) powered by integrated Iris Xe graphics.

It's also versatile, with multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, a microSD card reader and an HDMI port for easy connectivity to other monitors or devices. And at just 2.2 pounds, it's light enough to slip in your bag or backpack and take with you on the go. It's also great for video calls and virtual meetings with a built-in full HD IR webcam, and AI noise cancellation to help reduce background noise.

CNET's Josh Goldman is a longtime fan of LG's Gram line, loving the 2020 version of this 14-incher's "extraordinary battery life" and "great port assortment." More recently he reviewed the latest 16-inch model, praising its excellent display and how it's "incredibly lightweight for its size."

