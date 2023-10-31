This Pixel Buds Pro Deal With $80 Off Is Music to Our Ears

Getting a great pair of wireless earbuds can be an expensive endeavor, but sometimes a deal crops up that saves the day. Right now Amazon will sell you a pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro for just $119, a price that saves you $80 off the original $200 asking price.

This deal doesn't require that you enter any of those pesky discount codes and there are no on-screen coupons to deal with, either. There's even better news as well with Amazon offering this special price on most of the Pixel Buds Pro's various color options. The Bay color isn't part of this deal, however, so make sure that you see the correct price before adding anything to your cart.

Why pay full price for new headphones?

Add CNET Shopping Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.

In terms of features, the Pixel Buds Pro has plenty to write home about. The spec list includes active noise cancellation technology designed to ensure you don't hear the outside world when you don't want to. You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life from a single charge as well, increasing to 31 hours when you take the included charging case into account.

Like all good wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro can be used for making and taking calls, with the beam forming mics ensuring that everyone will hear you just fine even in windy environments.

It's important to note that Amazon hasn't yet said when this deal is going to end, which means that it might happen without any notice -- make sure to get your order in now if you plan on taking advantage of that massive $80 saving.