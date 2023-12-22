This Pair of Blink Outdoor Security Cameras Is $100 Off for a Limited Time

Blink makes several security cameras, but if you're looking for something that's easy to set up for monitoring the outside of your home, there's a one-day deal at Best Buy you won't want to miss. Today only, the retailer is offering a pair of Blink third-generation cameras at a massive $100 discount, bringing the price all the way down to just $80. But you need to act quickly if you want to take advantage of this deal.

The Blink Outdoor 3 has a resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels, which is perfect for a budget-oriented camera, and it should work in most situations without much issue. It also has night vision, although it's only in black and white. (If you want something with color or better night vision, you might want to go for the Ring Floodlight instead.) You get a 110-degree field of view, with motion sensors and alerts, as well as live view, which isn't hidden behind a subscription. That's a huge plus.

The whole device is weatherproof, so you shouldn't worry about setting it up outside, but the convenience doesn't end there. Unlike many other cameras, the Outdoor 3 doesn't have an internal battery and instead runs on AA batteries, so you won't have to remember to charge it -- simply replace the batteries when the time comes. This deal also comes with a Blink Sync Module included, so you won't need to buy one to keep your cameras seamlessly connected.

As you might imagine from an Amazon-owned brand, the Blink Outdoor 3 also works with Alexa, which is great if you're already in that ecosystem. If you'd prefer something in a different ecosystem or cameras with better image quality, check out some of these home security camera deals for alternatives.