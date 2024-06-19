This Ninja Foodi Smart Indoor Grill Is 51% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

Everyone loves a delicious barbecue or meal on the grill, but not everyone has a backyard where they can prepare such a feast. Deals on indoor grills are few and far between, which means now is a great time to score a Ninja IG651 Foodi Smart XL Pro. Right now you can find this indoor grill for $180 at Amazon. That's a discount of 51% off its regular asking price of $370 and represents a savings of $190. Amazon deals like this one are subject to change quickly, which is something important to keep in mind.

The Ninja Foodi smart indoor grill is small enough to fit in most indoor kitchens and is large enough to prepare four to six portions of steak, burgers or large veggies to perfection. It has seven basic functions and can air crisp, roast, bake, barbecue, grill, broil and dehydrate. You can leave its hood open or closed depending on the cooking technique you want to use. There's also a smart thermometer you can use to grill meats and poultry at the right temperature without having to constantly monitor your food.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

A smoke control system keeps your kitchen from filling with smoke. You'll also get the following accessories with this purchase: a smart thermometer, griddle, crisper and grill grate. The removable components of this indoor grill are dishwasher safe, but you must clean the grill itself by hand.

For other accessories that will help you prepare a delicious meal during the lazy days of summer, check out our list of the best smart kitchen tools and best air fryers so you can snag items that will make cooking a breeze.