This Newborn Wellness Kit Has All My Essentials, and It's Only $70 for Black Friday

Don't be like me. I was a sucker. When I was pregnant with my first baby, and when he was still a fresh newborn, I bought things like baby hairbrushes, toothbrushes, snot suckers, nail files and thermometers separately. But you? You could buy it all in one kit -- and it's on mega sale for Black Friday.

The Frida Baby Ultimate Baby Kit is 30% off during Black Friday on Amazon, down from $100 to $70. It includes so many baby essentials that I can assure you will be vital: a 10-second quick-read rectal thermometer, a little pacifier that includes a dosage syringe for feeding them Tylenol with less fuss, a snot sucker with additional filters to clear out the mucus when they're sick, a tube to relieve them of gas pains in their tummy, nail clippers, a nail file, a soft bristle hair brush, a hair comb, a silicone hair brush for dry skin and eczema, a nose and ear picker, a finger toothbrush and two teethers that you can chill in the fridge.

I've lost count of the number of times I've had to use the thermometer, especially as an anxious first-time mom constantly making sure my son didn't have a fever. And the snot sucker? Break that bad boy out every time there's a sniffle around. (It's exactly what it sounds like, but somehow less gross than you anticipate -- and yet hated and feared by babies.)

And do you know how quickly baby fingernails grow into Wolverine claws? Trust me, you'll need the nail file and nail clippers at least once a week for the first 18 months of your baby's life.

The silicon hairbrush came in clutch for my second baby, who had terrible cradle cap, and the comb and soft bristle hairbrush are perfect for fine baby hair once it grows in.

The only caveats I'd mention is that electric nail files (also a 30% off Black Friday deal on Amazon) are a lot easier to use than nail clippers on newborns, and that you're going to need many, many more teethers than just the two included in this set.

The Frida Baby Kit also makes the ultimate baby shower gift if you've got a little niece, nephew, grandbaby or future best friend coming soon.

If you don't want to spend quite that much, you could get the Frida Baby Bitty Bundle of Joy Mom & Baby Healthcare and Grooming Gift Kit, also 30% off during Black Friday for $34.80, which includes the snot sucker, the gas passer tubes, nail clippers, nail file and a peri bottle for mom while she's recovering from labor and delivery (also something I used for weeks).