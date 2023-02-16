This Nanoleaf Shapes Kit Will Light Up Your Home for $190 (Save $30)

If you're looking to add some pizzazz to your space, smart lighting is a good way to go. And you don't need to settle for basic smart bulbs anymore -- there are lots of options out there that can make a bigger impact on your design aesthetic overall. It can get pricey, though, which is why it's important to look for deals. Today only, you can save $30 on the limited edition which has a 360-degree black finish. That discount brings the price down to just $190. This offer will expire tonight, Feb. 16, so make your purchase soon if you want to nab one during this sale.

This kit can fit into virtually any space, whether you want to put the nine included light panels near your gaming hub, in your main living space or as a calming feature in your bedroom. You can essentially use this kit (and add others on later) to create bright mosaic designs right on your walls. And you don't need a drill either -- just use the included mounting tape to adhere them to any flat surface.

The best part? You can completely customize your lights using the Nanoleaf app, where you can create scenes, set schedules, download scenes and more -- and there's no hub required. The panels also come with built-in music sync, so that your lights will react in real-time to whatever you want to play. And the panels react to both touch and voice control via Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and more.