This MSI Gaming Laptop Is Set to Hit $479 at Walmart Later This Week

Gaming laptops are a great, semi-portable alternatives to desktop PCs that allow for gaming on the go (or at least, room to room). While many gaming laptops tend to carry a hefty 4-digit price tag, Black Friday is just weeks away, and that often brings savings on all sorts of top tech. Case in point: Walmart is set to drop the price of the MSI GF63 gaming laptop down to just $479. That's a discount of $150 off the current cost of this laptop and a massive $220 savings on its list price, making it an affordable option for gamers looking to take the PC plunge.

The only catch is that you can't snag these savings just yet. Walmart's Black Friday sale officially kicks off on Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. ET, which is when this deal is set to go live. But it's worth noting a loophole: early access for Walmart Plus members starts at noon ET that day. And those memberships -- which also include free deliveries (including groceries) and a Paramount Plus streaming subscription at no extra charge -- are available until the sale starts for 50% off, or just $49 for 12 months.

This MSI laptop has a speedy 144Hz, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and comes equipped with Windows 11 OS, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Intel Core i5-11400H processor and -- the big win here -- an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics.

While these aren't the latest and greatest specs out there, this MSI will still deliver solid performance for PC games across the board, and it should blow away older laptops that lack dedicated video cards. At under $500, it's hard to beat this gaming laptop deal.