This Mophie Travel Charger Is Discounted to $66 Right Now (Save $34)

Are you on the go a lot? If so, it might be time to invest in a wireless charger that can handle more than one device at a time. Right now you can get a Mophie travel charger with room for up to four devices . That's a $34 discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This Mophie travel charger has magnets built in to make wireless charging easy. The Snap Plus charger line is compatible with MagSafe phones, but they also work with all Qi-enabled devices. In addition to the wireless charging area for your phone, there is another spot designed for charging your AirPods. The charger also has a middle section that comes equipped with a USB-A and USB-C port where you can plug in two additional devices. And because it folds up neatly, you can easily toss it in your bag and take it with you. It also comes with a wall adapter and cord to power the charging station.

It is worth noting that this charger only delivers up to 7.5 watts of power when charging iOS devices and up to 15 watts of power for Android devices, so it's more helpful as a tool to charge your devices overnight as opposed to when you need a quick boost. That said, if you travel a lot, this compact charger can save you room with its convenient foldable design.