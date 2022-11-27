This Mint Mobile Cyber Monday Deal Scores You 3 Months of Free Service

Thanks to its affordable service plans and great offers, Mint Mobile has made a name for itself as a dependable and affordable wireless carrier over the years. Using T-Mobile's nationwide network, Mint Mobile is an MVNO carrier that offers great cellular service and coverage at a fraction of the price. And right now, it's offering an early Cyber Monday deal that scores you three months of service free when you prepay for three months. That means you're getting six months total at half the usual price.

This early-access Cyber Monday deal is one of the best wireless plan deals available right now. You can get six months of service for as little as $45 total if you sign up for a new line or port yours over to Mint Mobile now.

You can select from four different plan options as part of this promotion where the key difference between them all is how much data you get. Mint Mobile offers 4GB, 10GB, 15GB and Unlimited data plans, and the pricing ranges from $15 to $30 a month. You have to prepay for three months of service up front to qualify, so that means you're paying anywhere from $45 to $90 in total for six months of cellular service with this early Cyber Monday deal.

Mint Mobile offers unlimited talk and text on all of its plans, and you can to see how it is where you live.