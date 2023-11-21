This Mini USB-C Rechargeable Lantern Is My Perfect Camping and Go-Bag Lighting Source
It's bright. It's small. It's rechargeable. The BioLite Alpenglow Mini lantern is the perfect size for a camping trip, go bag or stocking stuffer.
This year, I pledged to go light. Specifically, I wanted to figure out how I could pack light for several camping trips I took this summer and for a go bag I've spent way too much time fussing over. (Here's the multitool I finally chose for my emergency kit.) And I didn't want to spend too much money on the items -- sometimes these cool small things come with premium price tags.
Someone gave me advice that helped: Packing a go bag isn't that much different than packing for a camping trip. Both include items you'll need to survive away from your home for some time. With that in mind, I started looking for items that could do double duty, and the BioLite Alpenglow Mini 150 Lumen Rechargeable Lantern ticks both boxes. And it's 25% off for Black Friday.
This palm-size light source is smaller than a can of tuna and half its weight, and I don't notice its weight or size when stowed in my backpack, Charged via USB-C cable, the lamp casts enough light for 40 hours set on low before I need to recharge.
By default, I can set the pint-size lantern to white, or adjust the brightness and pick different colors, including a multilight cycle by pressing the top. ("A party light!" declared my CNET colleague Mary-Elisabeth Combs when I gave her a quick demo.)
The BioLite Alpenglow Mini 150 comes with a clever bungee cord attached to the bottom that lets me hang the lantern from a tree branch or tent pole. It also has a battery meter so I can keep an eye on the charge. Now I just need to pair it with a portable solar panel, and I'm set.
