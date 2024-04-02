This Mini Anker Power Station Is Down to Its Best-Ever Amazon Price

So many necessities in our lives depend on electricity. Before you get caught in a power outage, you should consider investing in a solid backup power source. It is something you should always have in case of emergencies, and right now one of Anker's most portable power stations is on sale with $45 off. The Anker 548 PowerCore Reserve usually sells for $150, but today and you'll pay just $105 -- a 30% savings.

This device has an impressive 192 watts of power and weighs just over five pounds, making it a solid option for occasional outages or trips. With its substantial 60,000-mAh capacity, it should be able to recharge an iPhone more than 10 times. It comes equipped with both 60-watt and 27-watt USB-C ports, which means you can charge larger devices, like laptops or tablets when you're on the go. (You can juice up both devices simultaneously.) It also has two USB-A ports and a solar input.

This particular power bank is also equipped with a retractable light, as well as an SOS button for emergency lighting during a blackout. It has a smart display that shows you how much battery life is remaining.

Running out of power is no fun, so setting yourself up for an emergency is never a bad idea. Need something a little bigger than the Anker PowerCore Reserve? Our list of the best power station deals is the place to be if you want to save some money and be prepared at the same time.