This Lodge Dutch Oven Is the Only Thing I Bought for Myself During Prime Day

I typically try and refrain from shopping for myself during big sales like Amazon's ongoing October Prime Day event. But there's one deal that I couldn't pass up this year. I use my Dutch oven almost daily, which has left it looking a little "well-loved" over the years. So I couldn't resist upgrading to one of these beautiful 6-quart enameled cast iron ovens from Lodge when I saw they were on sale for as much as 49% off.

These Lodge Dutch ovens are a versatile addition to just about any home cook's arsenal. They combine the heat retention and even distribution of cast iron with a convenient porcelain enameled interior that helps minimize sticking and makes them much easier to clean. Plus, they're oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so they're great for roasting and braising as well. They can also help bring some personality to your kitchen with over a dozen different colors to choose from -- most of which are on sale for around $68 right now.