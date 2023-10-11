X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This Lodge Dutch Oven Is the Only Thing I Bought for Myself During Prime Day

Get your hands on one of these stunning 6-quart enameled cast iron Dutch ovens for less than $70 right now.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A blue Lodge Dutch oven against a blue background.
Lodge/CNET

I typically try and refrain from shopping for myself during big sales like Amazon's ongoing October Prime Day event. But there's one deal that I couldn't pass up this year. I use my Dutch oven almost daily, which has left it looking a little "well-loved" over the years. So I couldn't resist upgrading to one of these beautiful 6-quart enameled cast iron ovens from Lodge when I saw they were on sale for as much as 49% off.

See at Amazon

These Lodge Dutch ovens are a versatile addition to just about any home cook's arsenal. They combine the heat retention and even distribution of cast iron with a convenient porcelain enameled interior that helps minimize sticking and makes them much easier to clean. Plus, they're oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, so they're great for roasting and braising as well. They can also help bring some personality to your kitchen with over a dozen different colors to choose from -- most of which are on sale for around $68 right now. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances