This Little-Known Hack Can Make Your Office Chair Better for Any Body Type

Even the best office chairs often have an inherent flaw. Despite having sturdy construction across the seat, frame and stem, they often lack good wheels to move you around. You'll know what I mean if you've ever had a wheel snap or get so tangled in hair that they stop spinning.



There is also the matter of weight. At a little over 270 pounds, I'm a big guy. Many office chairs simply don't have the weight limit to fit my frame, but it turns out most of that reason is the cheap wheels they use. I've solved that problem on several office chairs by buying a set of new wheels that are of higher quality.

Thankfully, swapping out office chair wheels is extremely easy. When you first received your chair, you likely had to build it yourself, so you know that the standard wheels are push-to-fit and use rubber rings to hold them tight. With a little effort, you can pull those hold ones out and throw them in the trash where they belong. Then you can push these single-wheel rollerblade-style wheels in their place. The entire job takes maybe 10 minutes, and you'll be glad you took the time to do it. These Office Owl wheels are rated for 650 pounds, so they work for most body types, and the singular wheel glides effortlessly across almost any surface. I use them on mine and my wife's chairs, and they haven't let me down yet.

Currently, they are 40% off their normal price of $31 if you snip the coupon on Amazon.

