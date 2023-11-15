This Limited-Time Woot Blowout Sale Is a Must-Shop for Apple Fans

Savings on Apple gear tend to be rare, but Black Friday is the time to be shopping if you want discounts on Apple-branded tech. Though the main event is still over a week away, you don't have to wait to start stocking up on official Apple accessories with a huge Woot sale on first-party Apple products. The sale features everything from iPhone cases and chargers to discounts on the Apple Watch itself. It's a must-shop for those seeking Apple Black Friday deals this fall.

One standout deal in this sale is the Apple Watch Series 6 for just $200. While this is an older model -- the Series 9 is the current-gen -- the Apple Watch didn't change in dramatic was from Series 6 through 8 meaning that this is still a solid smartwatch in 2023. If you're new to the platform, want a cheap fitness tracker or a first smartwatch for a youngster, you can do much worse than the Apple Watch Series 6 at this sort of price point.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

If you already own an Apple Watch, there is a plethora of discounted bands in this sale including premium options like the Milanese Loop from $37, Leather Link from $50 and the stainless steel Link Bracelet for $180. These are all around half off the usual Apple price and they are all offered brand new with support for various Apple Watch generations.

On the iPhone side, you can use this sale to stock up on cables, speedy wall chargers or MagSafe-equipped travel chargers. There are MagSafe wallets too as well as leather and silicone cases for iPhone XS through iPhone 14 with prices from $10. Add discounted iPad cases and $120 off Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds to that list and you got a sale that caters for pretty much every Apple user.

The sale is slated to run through Nov. 30, though supplies are limited and it's likely that many items will sell out before that date.