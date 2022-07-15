This LG B1 OLED 55-Inch Smart TV Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

LG OLED televisions are some of the best ones high-quality smart TVs out there, and right now the B1 series is on sale for less than $1,000. The 55-inch giant is made for gaming mode and decked out with AI-powered 4K video, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Originally $1,700, grab this today for $997.

You could also get the 65-inch version for $1,497 (save $803). These TVs have Alexa and Google Assistant built into them, so you can control your smart home through the TV. The eight million pixels that make up the display turn on and off independently, so colors are incredibly crisp and vivid. For gamers, these TVs are NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Compatible for real-time gaming action.