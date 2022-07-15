Live: Prime Day Deals Hang On MacBook Air M2 Review Earbuds at Prime Prices Prime Deals Under $25 Continue MacBook Pro With M1 Pro Sales Meal Delivery Discounts OLED Laptop Deals Ulta Beauty Sale
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

This LG B1 OLED 55-Inch Smart TV Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

Originally $1,700, get it for just $997 today.

LG OLED televisions are some of the best ones high-quality smart TVs out there, and right now the B1 series is on sale for less than $1,000. The 55-inch giant is made for gaming mode and decked out with AI-powered 4K video, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Originally $1,700, grab this today for $997.

See on Amazon

You could also get the 65-inch version for $1,497 (save $803). These TVs have Alexa and Google Assistant built into them, so you can control your smart home through the TV. The eight million pixels that make up the display turn on and off independently, so colors are incredibly crisp and vivid. For gamers, these TVs are NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Compatible for real-time gaming action. 

55-inch LG OLED B1 Smart TV
$997 at Amazon