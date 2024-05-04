This Is the Way to 20% Off Ruggable Star Wars Rugs and Washable Doormats

For fans of Star Wars, May the Fourth is a great excuse to pop on some Yoda ears and binge-watch your favorite movie in the series. It also happens to be the perfect day to stock up on Star Wars swag, thanks to some epic May the Fourth deals. And while you might be thinking games and Lego sets, from May 4 to May 6, one of our favorite home brands, Ruggable, is having a 20% sale on all Star Wars rugs and doormats. Just head to Ruggable's Amazon storefront to find the best deals in the galaxy.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Though there are a number of cute doormats and decorative rug patterns that would look sweet in a kid's room, there are even more rugs that offer a grown-up Star Wars fan vibe. Take a look at the sophisticated Grogu Trellis pattern rug, or the fancy Mandalore scarlet red rug, which features a subtle Mandalorian design at its center. It comes in a wide range of sizes, all of them discounted by 20% (for example, the Mandalore 5-by-7-foot rug is $271, a $68 discount). If Darth Vader is more your flavor, you'll appreciate the Dark Side Damask, perfect for your inner baddie.

Ruggable's storefront also has an array of doormats made for rebels and resisters. And like all of their rugs, Ruggable's doormats are machine washable, so you can easily clean up after your home is stormed by Mudtroopers. Don't wait too long to take advantage: The deals end on May 6.