This Is the One Amazon Black Friday Deal You'll Definitely Regret Missing Out On

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday deals on most of its own hardware, and tucked away in them is a bundle that you're absolutely going to want to purchase. Back in October, Amazon released a new Echo Dot and now for the first time ever you can . To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is tossing in a free Philips Hue bulb, meaning that you get the new smart speaker and a smart light all for just $25, a savings of $41 compared to buying them separately.

Jared DiPane / CNET As it does every single year, this Echo Dot + free smart bulb bundle will sell out sooner than later. It's available in all three colors right now, but we expect that will change pretty quickly over the next week.

The new Echo Dot brings along with it some great improvements and new features, like the fact that it can act as an Eero extender if you have an existing Eero mesh system at home. Amazon touts this as its "best sounding Echo yet", making it even better for playing your favorite tunes around the house. It has all the same Alexa smarts built into it to help you control your smart home, get help with measurement conversions and so much more.

Each year, Amazon offers a similar bundle during Black Friday and Prime Day. Every single time these sell out. All three colors will likely be sold out before Black Friday even arrives next week, so we strongly recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you are interested.

