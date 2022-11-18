Live: Early Black Friday Sales Amazon Black Friday Apple Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday Best Phone Deal Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Xbox Series S Sale 'Fleishman Is in Trouble'
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

This Is the One Amazon Black Friday Deal You'll Definitely Regret Missing Out On

Every time Amazon bundles its Echo Dot with a smart bulb, it sells out. Don't let that happen to you.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
2 min read

Amazon has officially kicked off its Black Friday deals on most of its own hardware, and tucked away in them is a bundle that you're absolutely going to want to purchase. Back in October, Amazon released a new Echo Dot and now for the first time ever you can save 50% on the purchase of the hardware. To sweeten the deal even further, Amazon is tossing in a free Philips Hue bulb, meaning that you get the new smart speaker and a smart light all for just $25, a savings of $41 compared to buying them separately.
Jared DiPane / CNET

Echo Dot 5th Gen + Hue Smart Bulb

Save $41

As it does every single year, this Echo Dot + free smart bulb bundle will sell out sooner than later. It's available in all three colors right now, but we expect that will change pretty quickly over the next week.

$25 at Amazon

The new Echo Dot brings along with it some great improvements and new features, like the fact that it can act as an Eero extender if you have an existing Eero mesh system at home. Amazon touts this as its "best sounding Echo yet", making it even better for playing your favorite tunes around the house. It has all the same Alexa smarts built into it to help you control your smart home, get help with measurement conversions and so much more. 

Each year, Amazon offers a similar bundle during Black Friday and Prime Day. Every single time these sell out. All three colors will likely be sold out before Black Friday even arrives next week, so we strongly recommend getting your order in sooner than later if you are interested. 

Jared DiPane / CNET

Echo Dot 5th Gen + Free Hue Bulb

Save $41

As it does every single year, this Echo Dot + free smart bulb bundle will sell out sooner than later. It's available in all three colors right now, but we expect that will change pretty quickly over the next week.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.