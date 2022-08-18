This Insignia Air Fryer Is Just $30 Right Now, Down From Its $100 Price Tag

Air fryers have taken kitchens across the world by storm in recent years. They're safe, affordable and relatively healthy ways to get crispy fried food without hot stoves or greasy oil. Many kitchens now have air fryers as a staple small appliance, just like toasters or coffee makers. There are lots of different kinds of air fryers out there, but if you're looking for a great deal on a good air fryer, check out this , now just $30 at Best Buy, which owns the Insignia brand.

You save $70 during this deal, more than twice what you spend on this device. This air fryer has a dishwasher-safe basket and pan that are easy to clean, plus its sleek look will complement other kitchen appliances and electronics. With a 3.4-quart basket, you can make plenty of food. Temperatures can be set between 180 and 400 degrees.

With 10 preset functions, you can toast, dehydrate, preheat and more. You can select a preset depending on what kind of food you're cooking, and it will determine the temperature and time it will take. The presets include pizza, french fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake and rotisserie.