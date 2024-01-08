This Incredible AirPods Pro 2 Deal Matches the Best Price We've Ever Seen
Save $60 off Apple's latest USB-C AirPods Pro 2 while this deal lasts.
With USB-C charging and advanced adaptive audio and active noise cancelation features, Apple's latest AirPods Pro earbuds are hard to beat. Add in a $60 discount and they can't be ignored, but be quick -- we don't know how long this $189 asking price will last.
When it comes to choosing the best wireless earbuds for your phone or computer there is no shortage of options. But Apple makes some of the most capable earbuds on the market right now and the USB-C upgrade makes the AirPods Pro 2 impossible to ignore, especially if you're an iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch user.
The updated AirPods Pro have only been on sale for a few months at this point but we've already seen their price fluctuate a few times. This latest $60 saving is a match for the best price that we've ever seen them fall to, making this a great time to treat yourself. Amazon's $189 price might not stick around for long, however, so keep that in mind.
The AirPods Pro offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and they have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features including personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). Apple device users will also benefit from instant device pairing and switching, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use.
Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are plenty of other headphone and earbud deals to be had right now.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.
Why pay full price for new headphones?
Add CNET Shopping
Mobile Guides
Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans