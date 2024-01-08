This Incredible AirPods Pro 2 Deal Matches the Best Price We've Ever Seen

When it comes to choosing the best wireless earbuds for your phone or computer there is no shortage of options. But Apple makes some of the most capable earbuds on the market right now and the USB-C upgrade makes the AirPods Pro 2 impossible to ignore, especially if you're an iPhone, Mac, iPad, or Apple Watch user.

The updated AirPods Pro have only been on sale for a few months at this point but we've already seen their price fluctuate a few times. This latest $60 saving is a match for the best price that we've ever seen them fall to, making this a great time to treat yourself. Amazon's $189 price might not stick around for long, however, so keep that in mind.

The AirPods Pro offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and they have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features including personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). Apple device users will also benefit from instant device pairing and switching, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are plenty of other headphone and earbud deals to be had right now.