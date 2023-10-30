This Huge Samsung OLED TV Has Been Knocked Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

When it comes to a great home theater experience, there's nothing that beats a large-screen TV with some great specs behind it. For example, this Q80C TV from Samsung is not only 85 inches, it also runs a QLED panel, which is better than a traditional LED panel on its own. Even better, the whole thing has a significant discount, bringing its price down to $1,998 from $3,298, a significant $1,300 off.

One thing that's pretty great about the Q80C is that it has its own internal upscaling chip, which can bring your older content up to a 4K standard. While it's certainly not perfect and will vary depending on the quality of the source, it's nice to have the option to upscale content, especially with a TV so big that you'll start to notice lower resolutions. It also has Quantum HDR Plus, similar to HDR 10 Plus and will give you some excellent color reproduction and clarity.

Another interesting aspect of the TV is that it runs at a base 120Hz refresh rate, which makes it perfect for watching high-intensity television like sports or action movies. It's also great for gaming, so if you play on the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X, you'll get a lot out of this TV. If not, The Q80C supports Samsung's Gaming Hub, which allows you to stream game content, assuming that you have a good enough connection and the right subscriptions.

Overall, the Q80C is an excellent TV for an 85-inch screen at budget prices. While it might not have a QLED panel, it's packed with enough features that it's well worth grabbing one if you like the deal. Otherwise, check out some of these other great TV deals.