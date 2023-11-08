HP Core i5 15-Inch Laptop Is Down to $329 With This Black Friday Deal at Walmart

Having a solid everyday laptop is a good idea for most people. But if you don't need a laptop purpose-built for gaming or creative endeavors, grabbing an affordable model may be the biggest priority. Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away, and plenty of deals have already dropped on tech. If you're seeking a budget laptop, great news -- you can score this 15-inch HP laptop at Walmart for just $329 with this Walmart Black Friday deal. That's a discount of $70, making this option even more affordable.

This HP laptop has a sizable 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution anti-glare display with a 6.5mm thick bezel. Plus, it comes equipped with the Windows 11 OS and an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage. With all that power, this laptop should deliver fast performance and handle multitasking without an issue, letting you stream content, make video calls, use productivity apps and more.

You'll get a full-size keyboard with an integrated numeric pad, as well as access to HP QuickDrop for file transfers between your computer and your phone, along with an SD card reader and USB-A, HDMI and USB-C ports. It's also lightweight and portable, which makes this a great laptop for working on the go. You can expect up to nine hours of battery life per charge, and when you're low on power, this laptop can reach up to 50% in just 45 minutes of charging. At under $500, it's hard to beat this laptop deal.