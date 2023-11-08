This HP Core i5 15-inch Laptop Is Down to $329 at Walmart Today

Having a solid everyday laptop is a good idea for most people. But if you don't need a specialty laptop for gaming or creative endeavors, grabbing an affordable model may be the biggest priority while shopping. Black Friday is just a couple of weeks away, and plenty of deals have already dropped on tech. If you're seeking a budget laptop, great news -- you'll be able to score this 15-inch HP laptop at Walmart for just $329 today. That's a discount of $70, making this option even more affordable.

If you have a current Walmart Plus membership, you can snag this deal, along with a slew of other Walmart deals, right now. Early access to Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off at noon ET today, Nov. 8. Everyone else will be able to take advantage of this offer at 3 p.m. ET, when the shopping event officially opens to the public.

This HP laptop has a sizable 15.6-inch full 1080p resolution HD anti-glare display with a 6.5mm thin bezel design. Plus, it comes equipped with the Windows 11 OS and an Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. With all that power, this laptop should deliver fast performance and handle multitasking without an issue, letting you stream content, make video calls, use productivity apps and more with ease.

You'll get a full-size keyboard with an integrated numeric pad, as well as access to HP QuickDrop for file transfers between you computer and your phone, along with an SD card reader and USB-A, HDMI and USB-C ports. It's also lightweight and portable, which makes this a great laptop for working on the go. You can expect up to nine hours of battery life per charge, and when you're low on power, this laptop can reach up to 50% in just 45 minutes of charging. At under $500, it's hard to beat this laptop deal.