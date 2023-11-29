X
This Holdover Deal From Cyber Monday Knocks 20% Off the Bose SoundLink Flex

It's our favorite Bluetooth speaker of 2023, and you can pick it up for just $119 right now.

A green Bose Bluetooth speaker against a teal background.
With a rugged design and impressive audio, the Bose SoundLink Flex is our overall favorite Bluetooth speaker on the market in 2023. And with this holdover Cyber Monday deal at Amazon, you can get your hands on one at an all-time low price right now. The online retailer has has knocked this CNET Editors' Choice award-winning speaker down to just $119, which saves you $30 compared to the usual list price. There's no set expiration for this deal, but with the sales from last weekend starting to wind down it could vanish at any time. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Packed full of impressive features and hardware, the Bose SoundLink Flex really is the whole package. It's fairly compact, weighing just 1.3 pounds, but still manages to deliver powerful sound for its small size, including impressive bass performance. It's also equipped with Bose's PositionIQ technology, which optimizes the sound based on whether you have the speaker sitting upright, lying on its back or hanging from the integrated utility loop. 

The speaker is plenty durable, with an IP67 waterproof rating, plus it can survive being dropped short distances and it's even designed to float in case it falls in a pool or river. On a single charge, it has a battery life of up to 12 hours for all-day listening, and it's equipped with a built-in speaker so you can easily take phone calls over Bluetooth.

And if you're looking for even more bargains, you can also check out our full roundup of all the best post-Cyber Monday Amazon deals that are still available.

