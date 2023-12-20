This High-Capacity Ugreen Power Bank Is Over 40% Off at Amazon
It's powerful enough to charge your laptop and you can snag it for just $85 right now.
Getting caught with a dead phone, tablet or laptop while you're out and about can throw a serious wrench in your day. And if you don't want to find yourself scrambling to track down the nearest outlet, you'll want to make sure you keep a portable charger on hand. With a 145-watt output, this Ugreen Nexode power bank has enough juice to charge up your phone or laptop, and right now you can snag it for just $85, which saves you $65 compared to the usual price. Just be sure to activate the 5% on-page coupon to get the full discount.
The Ugreen Nexode is equipped with a substantial 25,000mAh battery, which is large enough to fully recharge your phone up to five times, or your laptop at least once. And with a power output of up to 145 watts, it can even handle larger devices like the MacBook Pro, Nintendo Switch or DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. It features one USB-C port with a 100 watts power supply, another with a 45-watt output and a USB-A port with an 18-watt output, so you can power up to three devices at a time. It also supports two-way charging so you can power your devices and the power bank simultaneously. Plus, it has a built-in LED display that lets you monitor the remaining charge.
