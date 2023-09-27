This High-Capacity Baseus Power Bank Is Over $80 Off at Amazon

There are plenty of affordable power banks out there that can fully recharge your phone so you don't have to find an outlet. But if you want to charge your laptop or other larger devices while you're on the go, you'll need one with a pretty substantial battery capacity -- and those don't come cheap. Which is why you won't want to miss your chance to save a whopping $81 on this Baseus Blade HD laptop power bank, dropping the price down to just $69. Just be sure to activate the on-page coupon, and use the promo code HSC2QU9L at checkout to get the full discount.

This Baseus power banks supports 100-watt power delivery, which means its designed to quickly recharge larger devices than a typical power bank, including tablets and laptops. And with a substantial 20,000mAh capacity, it can completely recharge an iPhone 14 Pro Max nearly three times, or a MacBook Pro up to around 75%. And it's equipped with two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports so you can recharge multiple devices at a time.

It features a built-in LED display that makes it easy to monitor the charging speed, time and more. And at just 0.7 inches thick and weighing in at just over one pound, it's easy to toss in your laptop bag and take with you just about anywhere. Just note that there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.