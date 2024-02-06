This H&R Block Tax Software Deal Drops the Cost of Deluxe to $25

Tax season is upon us once again, and if you're doing your own paperwork, filing taxes can be a real pain. But there are tools to make the job a little easier. Getting your hands on the best tax software doesn't have to cost a fortune.

H&R Block makes some of our favorite tax software, and right now StackSocial has slashed its price on the deluxe federal and state 2023 edition by a whopping 50%, meaning you can download it for just $25. We don't know how long this deal will last, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later.

While there are some free filing options out there, this H&R Block software helps walk you through the process, with guidance on money-saving credits and deductions. This $25 software allows you to file up to five federal e-files and one state return. Note, however, that if you need additional state filings, those programs will cost $40 each. Additionally, while your federal e-file is free, your state e-file will cost $20, with the exception of New York. (Also, state e-file is not available in New Hampshire.)

Your purchase includes access to a help center, where H&R Block answers frequently asked questions and maintains more than 13,000 articles that should offer a boost if you get stuck. Another great perk: In the event that you're audited by the IRS, an H&R Block agent will help you at no additional cost. And if you have previously used TurboTax software, you can import your information from last year's tax return to save time.

Correction, Feb. 6: An earlier version of this story didn't include the fee to e-file your state return. It costs $20 to e-file a state return.