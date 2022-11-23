This Gift Makes My Toddler Forget Screen Time Exists and It's Never Been Cheaper

As a parent, I try to limit screen time for my kids when possible. But the days of CD players and iPods are gone and now even just playing music requires the use of some type of screen or smart speaker in the house. When my daughter is watching a show on her iPad, most of the time she's just listening to the music and dancing around, which got me looking for an alternative that would still allow her to hear her favorite stuff, just without the screen.

Thanks to this great Black Friday deal, the . Normally, the set retails for $100 and price drops from that are pretty rare.

Amazon This audio player for kids as young as 3 comes with figurines (called Tonies) they can place on top to hear a bedtime story or a song. The Toniebox starter set has never been priced this low before.

The Toniebox is an audio player that uses interactive characters to sing songs and tell stories to your children. There are tons of licensed characters that you can add at any time, including Elsa, Olaf, Peppa Pig, Woody from Toy Story and many more. Each one offers a different experience for the kids, which is awesome because it means they won't get bored of it.

My favorite part is that the kids can use it themselves. All they need to do is place the new character on top of the Toniebox and it will start playing. The starter kit comes with Playtime Puppy, which has 52 minutes of popular kids songs including The Wheels on the Bus, If You're Happy and You Know It, Baby Shark, Old MacDonald Had a Farm and plenty more.

At this price, I can't recommend the Toniebox enough to other parents who want a cool gift for their kid that doesn't bring more screen time into the mix. It comes in with more characters if you want to get more to start out.