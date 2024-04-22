X
This Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch Is Back Down to $150, but Not for Long

Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 4 in a choice of three colors while you still can.

Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 is a slim smartwatch with features including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking and more. It's a smartwatch that doesn't break the bank and right now it's available with a $50 discount that takes the usual $200 price down to just $150. You don't need to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons, thankfully, and you can choose between the black, blue and copper rose colors before adding your new smartwatch to your cart. Best Buy is matching the pricing.

Buyers of the Fitbit Versa 4 can look forward to GPS-powered workout features as well as a 24/7 heart rate monitor and sleep tracking. Your Fitbit will show your daily stress management score, how much oxygen is in your blood and a whole lot more. And it'll do it all in a shape and size that looks great while staying out of the way whether you're working out or actually working at work.

Each Fitbit 4 comes with a free six-month Fitbit Premium membership with personalized analytics and insights based on your data, although you'll have to start paying once that period is up. Still, the trial could be a great way to get a feel for how useful you find that information before you have to pay extra.

Note that Amazon hasn't said how long we can expect this special price to hang around, so keep that in mind if you're planning on picking up this smartwatch with this discount. Don't worry too much if you do miss out though, our list of the best Fitbit deals is sure to have something for everyone.