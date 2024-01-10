This Excellent Samsung Cordless Vacuum Has a Huge 50% Discount
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex has a lot going for it, and you can nab this cordless vacuum at a bargain price right now.
Traditional corded vacuums can be a bit of a pain, since they're heavy and need you to switch from outlet to outlet as you move around. Cordless vacuums have gotten pretty good in recent years, offering you a much more lightweight solution without necessarily breaking the bank.
One excellent example is Samsung's Jet 60 Flex, which has a ton of great features and is also very reasonably priced. While it usually goes for $299, you can pick it up from Walmart for just $149, a considerable $150 discount. Just be aware that this is a popular model, and the deal might end quickly.
Despite its lightweight and maneuverable design, the Samsung Jet 60 Flex still boasts 150 air watts of power, so it can handle serious messes on both carpet and hardwood floors. It weighs in at just 6 pounds and features a 180-degree swivel head that makes it easy to clean under furniture and other hard-to-reach places. Plus, it's equipped with a five-stage filtration system that helps trap dust, allergens and other particles. It also has a 0.8-liter dust bin and can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, so you can clean multiple rooms without interruption.
If you're in the market for a different model, you can check out our full roundup of all the best cordless vacuum deals for even more bargains.
