This Excellent Portable Solar Generator Is Currently a Whopping 47% Off

Whether it's a camping trip, a long cross-country drive or just a day trip to the beach, sometimes you need a little bit of actual power. In those times, grabbing yourself a quality solar generator is a surefire way to make your life easier. If you like the sound of that, but want to know you're getting a good deal, check out this Jackery Solar Generator 1000, while it's 47% off at Amazon, dropping the price from $1,649 down to just $879.

This solar generator has a 1,002Wh capacity and sports three 1,000-watt AC outlets. Plus, it comes with two 100-watt solar panels to help charge it while you're adventuring. It's an excellent way to charge an array of different devices, power a blender, inflate a bunch of beach floats or even a tent. It's safe as well, with plenty of features to ensure it can withstand some drops and prevent the risk of using too much power in one go.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

The handle is also a convenient feature. Sure, it's a very small detail, but it makes it so much easier to cart around than some other generators and also far easier to reposition if you're on a proper journey for the day.