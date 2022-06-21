This Early Prime Day Deal Slashes $100 Off the M1 MacBook Price

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to save on the best laptops available, and that's especially true for this early Prime Day deal on Apple's M1-powered 2020 MacBook Air. Originally it was priced at $999, but you can save 10% on this model with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive and have it for just $899. The MacBook Air has a 13-inch display and only weighs 2.8 pounds.

I own this very same laptop, but I bought mine with a bit more storage space. Though I use it daily and travel with it often, it's never crashed on me or run out of juice. The only downside I have after owning this laptop for over a year is slow processing speeds while running many programs and open tabs at once (which is expected). Otherwise, the battery life is impressive, the laptop remains cool even while charging, and it meets all my computing needs. From light photo editing to streaming shows, the laptop is reliable and a quality experience each time.

There's a reason (or a few reasons) this laptop won our Editors' Choice and Innovation Award when it was introduced in 2020. In addition to the new M1 chip, the laptop gained extended battery life and replaced its fan with an internal aluminum heat spreader. While you'll still pay the original price at an Apple store, it's now on sale at both Amazon and .